The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a 2 TB SSD marked WD_Black SN850X, 7,300 MB / s. The lowest priced model is € 254.95 plus shipping, but a model sold and shipped directly by Amazon.

The price indicated in the box is for an SSD not sold and shipped by Amazon (and also with shipping costs of € 10.50). A few euros more you can also find the SSD sold and shipped by Amazon, simply by choosing on the right – under the price – Amazon as a seller. In this case the price is 271.46 €, but the shipping has no cost and is faster. You can find the model shipped by Amazon here.

This SSD offers speed up to 7,300 MB / s. Measures 8 x 2.2 x 0.24 cm.

