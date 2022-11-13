The Amazon offers today allow us to buy two third generation Echo Dots at a total price of 29.98. The reported discount is 70. € using the discount code 2ECHODOT3. By purchasing two (usually 99.98 €) you get a 70% discount. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Currently, a single third-generation Echo Dot costs € 24.99. With 4.99 € more it is practically possible to add a second one: in this way, it is possible to buy two Echo Dots paying them 14.99 € each. The lowest price for a single Echo Dot, to date, it was 17.99 €. It is therefore a good opportunity. The product is obviously sold and shipped by Amazon.

Echo Dot is a smart speaker with fabric cover that allows you to listen to music, podcasts, audio books and more. You can control it via voice commands with Alexa and using two of them you can activate stereo sound. You can request the weather forecast, set alarms and control the Smart House devices in your home, but also make calls or send messages without using your hands to those who have another Echo device, the Alexa app or Skype.

Echo Dot

