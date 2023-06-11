The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a 1TB SSD for PC and PS5 with heatsink branded fanxiang S770. The reported discount compared to the median price is €15, also using the coupon directly on the Amazon page (while stocks last). You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon for this product is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is shipped from Amazon.

L’fanxiang S770 SSD with heat sink it is officially compatible with PS5 and PC. This 1TB model offers speeds of up to 7,300MB/s read and up to 5,400MB/s write. The heatsink, present in the package, does not have to be mounted.