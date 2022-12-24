The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a 1TB 5,500MB/s Gigabyte SSD. The reported discount is around €82, compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is about €208.42. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The 1TB Gigabyte SSD offers data transfer speeds of up to 5,500 MB/s. Measures ‎8.05 x 2.25 x 1.12 cm.

1TB Gigabyte SSD

