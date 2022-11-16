The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 1TB SSD. The reported discount is €10 compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon for this SSD is 125.99€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped directly from Amazon, with return period extended until January 31, 2023.

This SSDs it measures ‎2.2 x 8 x 0.22 cm and offers speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.