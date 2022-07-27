The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a WD_Black SN750 SE 1TB and 500GB NVMe SSDsincluding a Battlefield 2042 code. The reported discount is 54%, or € 130.91, and 53%, or € 73.64, respectively.

The price full indicated by Amazon for these models are respectively € 241.99 and € 138.99. This bundle also includes the Battlefield 2042 game for PC. We assume that many don’t care about the game, but this bundle now costs less than the simple SSD sold individually, so this version is worth it. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The SN750 SE SSD offers speeds of up to 3,600 MB / s. According to official specifications, it is not compatible with PlayStation 5. This version includes Battlefield 2042 written above the SSD.

NVMe WD_Black SN750 SE SSD

