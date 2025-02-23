It was in 1962 when Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman acquired the rights of Dr. noIan Fleming’s novel, and inaugurated the film saga of James Bondwhich since then has become a franchise valued at almost $ 8,000 million collected over six decades and 25 films. For more than 60 years, in fact, the reins of this universe have been in the solid hands of the Broccoli family, even when the witness passed to the children of the legendary Albert, who died in 1996: Barbara Broccoli and his stepbrother Michael G. Wilson.

The Broccoli family

Both have always been the protectors, extremely cautious and conservative, of the legacy of their father, but also of the evolving identity of the most famous spy in the world. Last November they were awarded the Governments Awards precisely for their long career as producers, but in the last hours a news has come that perhaps few expected: Amazon MGM Studios has been made with the creative control of the James Bond sagawhile Broccoli and Wilson will step back, leaving only as headlines of intellectual property rights.

It is, in effect, a small revolution. In 2022, Amazon had disbursed 8.5 billion dollars to acquire the prestigious mgm cinematographic studylargely to be able to get the rights of 007, precisely one of the most profitable and known sagas worldwide. But over the years he had had to stay out while The final decisions were firmly in the hands of the two Broccoli heirshistorically and notoriously reluctant to please the most commercial motivations of their study partners. Everything had reached a remarkable dead point after Daniel Craig farewell that once finished No time to die In 2022, he had decided to leave Bond’s role; the difficult choice of his successor and also the easy decision on what direction he takes for the saga in a completely renewed and uncertain multimedia context paralyzed somehow The work throughout the films series.

Now the turning point

“With a career in 007 that covers almost 60 incredible yearsI retire from the production of James Bond films to focus on art and my beneficial projects, “he said Wilsonwhich is now 83 years old, in a statement. Barbara Broccoli He echoed his words: “My life has been dedicated to preserving and continuing the extraordinary legacy that our father has transmitted to Michael and me,” and added: “With the conclusion of No time to die And Michael’s retirement, I feel that the time has come to dedicate myself to other projects. “

So now the ball is on the Amazon side, although the task will not be easy: for the moment There are no indications of the protagonist, director or script For the new movie; In addition, the intention is clearly to decline the band in other projects such as television series and Spin-offs (The adventure program has already been in prime video 007: Road to a Million). It will also be the first time that a saga like Bond’s does not have a unique and recognizable leadership, something that I might not help in an immediate future (See the case of George Lucas and the step of Star Wars to Disney). Another risk could be in a hurry to bring something to the big screen. But James Bond has demonstrated again and again resurface from their own ashesgetting every time to carry out missions that seemed impossible.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.