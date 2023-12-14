The Amazon offers of today allow us to obtain three months of free use of Amazon Music Unlimitedinstead of the classic 30 day trial. You can find the promotion at this addressbut as always it has limitations.

The regular price of Amazon Music Unlimited is 10.99, so three months free equals €32.97 saved. Once the free trial period ends, renewal is automatic unless you deactivate your subscription.

Promotion is valid until January 11, 2024 and is reserved for those customers who have never taken advantage of the special offer of three months free or the 30 day version. To make sure you can activate it, just reach the address above.

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to a large catalog of songs: you can choose which ones to listen to, all without advertising. There are also lots of podcasts, once again without advertising. You can also download and listen to content offline. The number of Skips is unlimited. Amazon Music Unlimited also supports HD audio and spatial audio for maximum sound quality.