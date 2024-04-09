Three months of free use of Amazon Music Unlimited are now available through Amazon Italy. This is an extension of the classic one month free offer, extended to 90 days. The regular price is €10.99, so the saving is €32.97. You can find and claim the promotion at this address.

There promotion it is available until April 30th. It cannot be activated if you are already an Amazon Music Unlimited customer and cannot be combined with other promotions. If you have already used the free trial version, you will not be able to use this version of the offer.

We remind you that even if you do the free trial, renewal is automatic after three months, so remember to deactivate it before 90 days have passed.