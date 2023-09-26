Through Amazon Italy it is possible to take advantage of an offer for Amazon Music Unlimited. Eligible Prime customers can apply four months of subscription at no cost, while those who are not subscribers can get three. The regular price of the subscription is €10.99 per month, so the saving is €32.97. You can find the promotion at this address.

In order to take advantage of the promotion, as is typical, you do not have to be signed up to the service at this time. Furthermore, if you have used the free trial period in the past, you will not be able to use the free months of Amazon Music Unlimited linked to this promotion. We also point out that Prime customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to the Family Plan at no additional cost for 4 months.