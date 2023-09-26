Through Amazon Italy it is possible to take advantage of an offer for Amazon Music Unlimited. Eligible Prime customers can apply four months of subscription at no cost, while those who are not subscribers can get three. The regular price of the subscription is €10.99 per month, so the saving is €32.97. You can find the promotion at this address.
In order to take advantage of the promotion, as is typical, you do not have to be signed up to the service at this time. Furthermore, if you have used the free trial period in the past, you will not be able to use the free months of Amazon Music Unlimited linked to this promotion. We also point out that Prime customers who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited can upgrade to the Family Plan at no additional cost for 4 months.
Amazon Music Unlimited: what it includes
Amazon Music Unlimited gives access to a large catalog of music and podcasts on-demand and streaming: obviously you can listen to everything without having to suffer any type of advertising. You can find over 100 million songs and take advantage of spatial audio and HD audio technology. The first supports Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio, with mixing done by experts to create a more defined and profound listening experience. HD and Ultra HD audio, on the other hand, promises superior audio quality and bitrates up to ten times higher than that of standard streaming services.
The promotion lasts until October 12, 2023.
#Amazon #Music #Unlimited #promotion #September #guarantees #months #free