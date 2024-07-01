Do you want to listen to a lot of music with a convenient service and do it for free? The solution is already here: Amazon Music Unlimited in free version via Amazon Italy. The current promotion allows you to get three months at no cost but becomes five months if you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime. You can find the promotion at this address or via the box below.
The promotion will expire on July 18th at 5:00 PM. It should be noted, however, that you can only use this offer if you have never used the standard thirty-day free trial. Furthermore, once the three or five month trial period has ended, the service will automatically renew: the price is €10.99. If you do not want to continue with the subscription, you can deactivate it freely via the settings.
What does Amazon Music Unlimited offer?
Amazon Music is a free service, but the Unlimited version includes a number of advantages. First of all, you can listen to all the songs in the catalog without having to listen to advertising. Furthermore, when listening to a playlist you can make infinite skips.
Inside Amazon Music Unlimited you won’t just find musicFurthermore, but also a series of highly appreciated podcasts without any type of advertising. The contents can be downloaded via the application, so you can use the catalog even when you are not connected.
Finally, we point out that Amazon Music Unlimited offers songs with spatial audio and HD and Ultra HD audio (100 million and 7 million respectively) to access high quality music. The service app is available on mobile, computer and can also be used with Echo devices.
