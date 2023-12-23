Amazon Music Unlimited is currently available in three free trial version months, instead of the classic 30 days at no cost. You can find this special promotion at this addresswhich basically saves you €32.97.
The one month price it is in fact €10.99. Renewal is automatic, but you can cancel the trial phase whenever you prefer, so as not to pay for the switch to the paid version after the three free months.
Amazon Music Unlimited, what it includes
Amazon Music Unlimited allows you to access music tracks and podcasts most popular without any type of advertising. It is also possible to download the contents and listen to them offline. While listening to playlists, you obviously have an infinite number of skips.
The service also uses various technologies, such as spatial audio and HD audio, to be able to offer the maximum quality of each piece of music. This trial is valid until January 11, 2024. It is also only valid for first-time subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited – Individual Subscription who have never used the free 30-day trial.
