The promotion for Amazon Music Unlimited is still available, but now there are only five days until the end of the offer. The service is for now free in its format from 3 monthswhose regular price is 29.97€. You can claim your subscription at this address.

We remind you that the promotion will be active until April 28, 2023. However, the offer is not accessible to everyone, but is reserved for those who have never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited and those who have never used the thirty-day trial service. Once the three months are over, you will return to the regular price of €9.99: you can obviously deactivate the automatic renewal so as not to have to pay anything and terminate the subscription after 90 days.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers audio in HD, with access to songs and podcasts, which can also be listened to offline. There are no commercials and you can jump from song to song without limits. The service also supports spatial audio.