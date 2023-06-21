In celebration of Prima Day 2023, Amazon has launched a new offer dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers: four months free For Amazon Music Unlimited. The regular price would be €39.96. You can find the promotion at this address. Be careful, though: if you are not subscribed to Amazon Prime this link will give you an error; only subscribers can access.

If you are not a subscriber yet, you can go to this address, take advantage of the free month of Prime and then subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for free. As always, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Otherwise, the renewal will cost €9.99 per month. The offer is reserved for customers who have never registered to Amazon Music Unlimited and who have never used the 30-day free trial. You have until July 12, 2023.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers HD audio, with access to songs and podcasts, which can also be listened to offline. There are no commercials and you can jump from song to song without limits. The service also supports spatial audio.