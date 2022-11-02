Among the benefits for users who decide to subscribe to the Amazon Prime subscription we also find access to the music streaming service Amazon Musicin particular, you automatically have access to the Amazon Music Prime subscription, which until now included a limited catalog of about 2 million songs.

I emphasize until today because the company has decided to make a big gift to its users, expanding the catalog of songs accessible to over 100 million, in fact standardizing it to what was previously the exclusive catalog of the Amazon Music Unlimited plan.

Amazon is sending emails to its users to warn of this change.

So now the Unlimited plan is included with Amazon Prime? No, the two floors are still distinct and separate, but now they share the same catalog of songs. Those who already have a Prime subscription or new subscribers will therefore be able to benefit from over 100 million songs without having to pay an extra euro.

So what is the Unlimited plan for? The Prime Music catalog has been expanded, but there are still some differences with the Unlimited plan, which I remind you costs € 9.99 per month, with the possibility of taking advantage of a free trial period of one month for new users.

First of all with the Unlimited plan you will be able to listen to songs in HD, UHD and take advantage of spatial audio where available, you will also have the possibility to download your favorite songs to listen to them offline, and you will still be able to access customized playback when you choose an artist, an album or a playlist, while with Prime music you will only have access to shuffle playback.

If you are a university student I remind you that you can access all the benefits of Amazon Prime with a discounted price of 50%, therefore paying € 24.95 a year instead of € 49.99, and you will also have access to 90 days of subscription free! To do this, simply sign up for Prime Student.