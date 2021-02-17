Amazon Music HD is a streaming service that offers music in premium quality with unlimited access to tens of millions of songs, including the most relevant artists and albums, as well as thousands of playlists and stations.

Amazon Music HD offers 70 million songs in high definition with HD quality and another few million in ultra high definition and 3D audio. HD tracks are offered in 16-bit depth and 44.1 kHz sample rate (equivalent to the sound quality of a CD), while Ultra HD raises the level to 24-bit and 192 frequencies. kHz.

Compared to other music services that sacrifice audio quality by opting for data compression to broadcast content, it should be noted that Amazon’s premium service offers its entire catalog uncompressed and with it without any loss of quality, allowing the demanding user to perceive all the nuances of the original recordings as the artist intended.

Amazon is promoting this service and offers to any new user three months of access totally free. The offer will be available until March 1, 2021 and you just have to follow the following link:

If after three months you are interested in continuing to enjoy this service, you can do so for 14.99 euros per month. If you are not interested after the three free months simply you can cancel the subscription at any time without paying a single euro.

Amazon has also agreed to customers who are already subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited and those with both the Individual and Family rates can upgrade their plan to Amazon Music HD for just 5 euros more per month.

Test it! You have nothing to lose. You have three months of unlimited access to the premium audio service totally free and then you can cancel the subscription at any time.

By then, you can always access the basic music service that Amazon offers to all your Prime users. It is the general subscription of the e-commerce giant and in addition to free shipping on millions of products, offers and discounts, it offers free access to other content services such as Prime Video, Prime Reading, Amazon Photos or Amazon Music that includes more than 2 million of songs without advertising, in streaming or for downloads. A real bargain for 36 euros per month and a free trial of one month.