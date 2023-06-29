Through Amazon Italy one is now available MSI GeForce RTX 4060 8GB. The price of the graphics card is 335€. You can find the GPU at this address or via the box below.

The MSI GeForce RTX 4060 offers 8 GB of GDDR6 memory (17 Gbit/s) and supports DLSS 3.0. With TORX Fan 4.0 technology, the GPU has 2 fans and ZERO FROZR (0 RPM mode). It has a nickel-plated copper base plate and square section contact heat pipes. It has three Display Port v1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 output.

This GPU has just been made available on Amazon Italy. AND Sold and Fulfilled by Amazon.