The strength of consumption shown by macroeconomic figures in the United States was transferred to the income statement of Amazon, the e-commerce leader. The Seattle-based company increased its sales by 13% in the third quarter of the year, to 143,083 million dollars (about 135,500 million euros at the current exchange rate). The group grew across all its businesses: online retail, physical stores, cloud computing, advertising and subscriptions. Thanks to the growth of its most profitable businesses and cost containment, the company more than tripled its quarterly profit, which went from $2,872 million to $9,879 million. according to the accounts published this Thursday.

Amazon has been able to diversify, but e-commerce continues to be its main source of income, with 57,267 million dollars in the quarter. It is this segment that has accelerated in the heat of consumer trends and increased its turnover by 7%. Sales in its physical stores grew less, 6%, to 4,959 million.

The largest digital store in the world has also taken the opportunity to develop an increasingly buoyant advertising business that was the true engine of growth in the third quarter, with an increase of 26%, up to 12,060 million dollars, confirming the good moment of the digital advertising that Google and Meta accounts already showed. Income from third-party services also skyrockets, which includes commissions for sales in its digital store and logistics and distribution of third-party products. They are the second largest source of income with 34,342 million, 20% more than a year ago.

Income from subscription fees (Amazon Prime, basically) also increased sharply, 14%, to $10.07 billion. On the other hand, the cloud computing business (AWS) grows below the group average, 12%, to 23,059 million, which is perhaps the weak point of the results. Analysts and investors scrutinize this business in search of the companies that are benefiting most from the boom in demand for computing power derived from artificial intelligence.

In the earnings release, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlights AWS’ progress in generative artificial intelligence, with its Amazon Bedrock chips and code writing assistant (CodeWhisperer). The company founded by Jeff Bezos redoubled its commitment to generative artificial intelligence last month with a strategic alliance with the start up Anthropic in its race against Microsoft, Google and other giants for new technology. Amazon will invest up to $4 billion (about €3.8 billion) in Anthropic and will have a minority stake in the company. As part of the agreement, the artificial intelligence firm will use Amazon microprocessors and cloud computing capacity.

Overall, the results have exceeded analysts’ expectations and the shares have reacted upward on the stock market outside of normal market hours. In the accumulated of the first nine months of the year, Amazon sales increase 11%, up to 404,824 million dollars. The company has earned 19,801 million between January and September, compared to losses of 3,000 million in those same nine months of 2022.

“We had a strong third quarter, as our cost to serve and delivery speed in our stores business took another step forward, our AWS growth continued to stabilize, our advertising revenue grew solidly, and overall operating income and free cash flow increased significantly,” Andy Jassy said in a statement.

According to the CEO, the benefits of restructuring its US distribution network from a single common area to eight regions are exceeding his optimistic expectations and enabling the fastest delivery speeds for Prime customers in its 29-year history. of the company.

Amazon shares have risen about 40% this year as fears of a US recession fade and thanks also to CEO Andy Jassy’s determination to rein in pandemic-era spending and increase the benefits. The company has a stock market value of 1.2 billion euros, only behind Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet among private companies.

The Seattle company is increasingly relying on businesses that are often more profitable than selling products online: selling ads, providing services to independent merchants and renting computing power to businesses.

U.S. regulators last month filed a lawsuit against Amazon that accused the company of engaging in monopolistic practices aimed at “inflating prices, degrading quality, and stealing innovation from consumers and businesses.”

