A few years ago the era of streaming services began thanks to Netflix, a company that came to impose having a catalog of entertainment in one place instead of going to rent DVDs. And now, this company is making a name for itself because of one of its strong new rules, no password sharing.

That has made other companies like blockbusters make fun of this strict rule that has seemed really unfair to users, especially those who have been paying for the service for years. One of the rivals who had no qualms about saying things as they are was Prime Videowho published an ironic image regarding the use of accounts.

It is worth mentioning that Amazon Prime has many more benefits compared to its competitor, with free shipping from the store, Amazon Music and even an agreement for a free subscription to a content creator through twitch. And by demonstrating that keys can be shared, they are making it clear that they are not going to make this same mistake.

Remember that you can currently find first-run movies like One Piece Film: Red on this platform.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is a robbery that people from Netflix do this, but surely that will be reflected in subscriptions that people will stop paying. We’ll see in a couple of months if his plan turned out to be the best thought out.