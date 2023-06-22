The e-commerce giant Amazonhas unleashed the excitement of buyers in Mexico by officially announcing the dates of the Prime Day 2023. Starting today, when entering the website of amazon mexicoyou can find the dates of the event, which will run from July 11 to 16, 2023. Giving a total of six days of offers, two days more than in its previous editions.

He prime dayan exclusive shopping event for program members Amazon Prime, has gained popularity around the world in recent years. During this event, Amazon offers its customers a plethora of deals and discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics to fashion, home, beauty and much more.

The members of Amazon Prime in Mexico they will have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive offers for six full days. This annual event has been hailed as one of the most anticipated moments for online shoppers, as it provides the opportunity to purchase quality products at discounted prices.

He prime day of Amazon is known for its wide selection of discounted products, including popular electronics like smartphones, tablets, TVs, and smart home devices. In addition, well-known brands and small companies also join the event, offering attractive promotions on their products.

For those who are not yet Amazon Prime members, this is an opportune time to join and enjoy the exclusive benefits the program offers, such as fast and free shipping on millions of products, access to streaming content online through Prime Video and PrimeMusicunlimited photo storage and much more, including a free monthly subscription to any channel of twitch of your preference and rewards of Prime Gaming.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: Prime is a great product, they give you discounts these days, series on Prime Video, music on Prime Music, subscriptions on Twitch, games on Prime Gaming, free and faster shipping and it costs less than 900 Mexican pesos a year. Check if they still have the 3-month Prime offer for $49.99 MXN