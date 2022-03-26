Amazon is working on a television program based on the stories of the famous spy James Bond. In the show compete according to variety candidates in all kinds of assignments at locations around the world for an amount of one million pounds, converted more than 1.2 million euros. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the Bond films, are involved in the program.
The participants are divided into pairs and do assignments that test their stamina and intelligence. They also have to answer questions hidden in famous locations from the Bond films.
The recordings of the program, which 007’s Road to a Million hot, should start later this year. The series will be shown on the Amazon Prime streaming service.
