In the vast world of the Internet, there are more and more options that allow us to pass time and enjoy ourselves while playing all kinds of games. Many people are choosing to spend their time playing games of chance in a online casino no deposit bonus.

The truth is that these online casinos with no deposit bonuses are in fashion, since they offer us many entertaining gaming options for different types of people, but the most important thing is that they allow us to play and have fun on the internet without risks, especially if we are first timers in this type of games.

Other gamers prefer to play games on a video game console. In this sector we also find many different possibilities. From the adrenaline of action games to games in which we must use our brain to develop a strategy.

Whatever your tastes, the truth is that the internet offers endless possibilities for entertainment enthusiasts. A new possibility has been added to all the options we already had. Is about Amazon Moon.

Yes, you heard right. Amazon, after succeeding in the world of home parcel deliveries, offering us a large number of movies and series on Amazon Prime, offering us the almost infinite possibility of listening to music with amazon Music, has now arrived in the world of video games with Amazon Luna. Would you like to know more? She continues reading.

What is Amazon Luna?

Amazon Moon It is a cloud gaming service that allows us to play a large number of games, without needing to have a video game console or a highly capable computer. The best thing is that we can play from anywhere and at any time. This system allows us, therefore, to play without having to wait for infinite downloads or endless updates.

Its operation is simple, as it uses the cloud as support to function. Moon will allow us to stream games directly from remote servers. The only thing we will need to play is a compatible device and a decent Internet connection.

At the moment, it is possible to play with Amazon Moon in a PCin a Macin fire tv and even on telephones with system Android. At the moment, it is not available on devices iPhonebut hopefully it will be in the near future.

As we have mentioned, variety is very important in this world. That’s why, Amazon Moon has been launched with a huge catalog of games. No matter what our tastes are, whether they are adventure games, fantasy games in which we must defeat monsters or strategy games, we can find something to our liking in Amazon Moon.

Besides, amazon is partnering with some of the biggest names in the industry to ensure there continues to be more and more variety and quality in titles to choose from.

Another of the strong points of Amazon Moon is that it allows us to play with various control options. Although it has its own control, Amazon Luna allows us to play with controls from other consoles, with a keyboard with a mouse and even with a cell phone.

Finally, Luna has another great advantage and that is that it allows us to pay only for what really interests us. We can choose between several channels in which we can choose the type of games that we are passionate about, such as action or retro games

Although Amazon Moon It doesn’t have a release date yet. Mexicohopefully it will be available in the not too distant future.