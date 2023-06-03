Amazon recently ended app compatibility moon on Windows PC and Mac. Users who have installed Luna will be able to continue using the service, but no new downloads will be available.

Amazon Luna customers will still be able to use your browser to play the games available on the service.

Luna will still be available on Fire TV, Fire tablets, Chromebooks, iPhones And iPadsas well as on some models of Samsung smart TVs And android devices.

Given these premises, however, Amazon may soon remove Luna from other devices given that the company it seems to have suffered huge losses due to the service.

After the launch of Luna in March 2022, in fact, the division it has already lost some key executives and Amazon was forced to implement numerous layoffs.

Amazon Moon has not yet arrived in Italy and, given these recent developments, such a service cannot be ruled out may never arrive on our soil.

As regards the territories in which the service is available, Amazon Luna it is included for free in the Prime membership plan. Those who do not have a Prime subscription can still access the service at a cost of $9.99 a month.

After the final closure of Google Stadiatherefore, another player in the world of cloud gaming may soon say goodbye to the scene.