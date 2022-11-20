Amazon Moonthe cloud gaming service launched by the e-commerce giant in some countries, seems to be facing a progressive reduction of its catalogueconsidering that for some weeks i lost games are more than added onessuggesting a downsizing of the service, at least for the moment.

The matter was detected by some users on Reddit, who noticed how a couple of months ago the Amazon Luna catalog had exceeded 300 gameseffectively reaching its maximum peak, to then drop to the current quota of around 290 games across its 5 channels.

The trend looks set to continue, considering that there are already 16 games that are expected to leave the catalog within the next two weeks, according to what was collected by some users.

Amazon Luna, a promotional image

In particular, these are the following, with the date on which they will leave the catalogue:

ABZU (November 24)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (November 24)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (November 24)

Indivisible (November 24)

Redout (November 24)

Killer Queen Black (November 30)

Tumblestone (December 1)

Phogs (December 1)

Chorus (December 1)

Furi (December 1)

Ghost of a Tale (December 1)

Iconoclasts (December 1)

Rez Infinite (December 1)

R-Type Dimensions (December 1)

Steamworld Dig (December 1)

Victor Vran (December 1)

One particularly problematic element in all of this is the fact that the service does not communicate clearly when games will be removed from the catalog, forcing players to manually search for the duration of the offer for each title.

A problem similar to the one also found on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, in which there is still no precise communication on the “expiration date” of the games present.