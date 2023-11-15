Amazon Luna has finally arrived in Italy: let’s see all the details on the subscription service for cloud gaming, including the prices of the subscriptions and the controller.

Amazon Italia has announced that starting today, 15 November 2023, it is possible to access Amazon Moon – the company’s video game cloud streaming service – also fromItaly. All you have to do is connect to this address. Amazon Luna is already available in the US, UK, Germany and Canada and the Italian version includes the same features. Different types are available methods of accessing the service and you can use: Fire TV

Fire tablets

PC

Mac

Chromebooks

iPhone

iPad

Android mobile devices

some selected smart TVs from Samsung and LG

Subscriptions for Amazon Luna Fortnite is one of the games accessible on Amazon Luna if you are a subscriber to Amazon Prime There are various types of subscriptions for Amazon Luna (which you can see better below), but there is also a small catalog of games called “Prime Gaming” for all those who are Subscribe to Amazon Prime. At no additional cost it is possible to access a list of video games that will change over time and which at launch includes: Fortnite, Ride 4, Trackmania Strater Access, Qube 10th Anniversary, Tiny Lands, Encodya and Get Packed: Couch Chaos. See also Nintendo Direct announced with date and time, we will talk about the games of 2023 and Pikmin 4 As for the actual ones subscriptions dedicated to Amazon Lunawill find: Luna+ (€9.99 per month, seven-day free trial): is a library that includes around a hundred games, including those accessible by Prime subscribers.

Ubisoft+ (€17.99 per month, if you are already a subscriber on PC or Xbox you can use your Ubisoft Account with Multi Access to access the Luna cloud version of the games at no additional cost): you can play Ubisoft’s most recent games from launch, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora; furthermore there is a large catalog of games from the French company such as those from the Assassin’s Creed saga, Rainbow Six and Far Cry.

Jackbox Games (€4.99 per month): this is an Amazon Luna exclusive and includes various party games such as Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party and Drawful.

The Luna controller The Amazon Luna controller Amazon also offers a controller dedicated to service, also called Moon. This device connects directly to Luna’s cloud servers via Wi-Fi, to reduce gaming latency. Furthermore, you can switch between screens via Cloud Direct technology: for example, you can start from your Fire TV and then immediately jump to your smartphone without needing to reconnect the controller or change configurations. See also Activision Blizzard blocks game sales in Russia and triples employee donations The Luna controller costs €69.99, but it is in offer for the launch of the service at €39.99 until November 27, 2023. You can find it in the box below. Tell us, will you try Amazon Luna?