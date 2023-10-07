However, when purchasing a Ubisoft game on Luna, you need an Amazon Prime or Luna Plus subscription to play it via streaming from the platform.

Amazon Moon Amazon’s subscription cloud gaming service, has opened up to purchasing games directly on the platform. For now, however, it is only possible to buy titles from the Assassin’s Creed series, including the very recent Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Welcome news

The cloud still lives

The possibility of purchasing games directly from Luna is welcome, given that previously it was possible to play via the service only by subscribing to the contents of specific channels, or by taking advantage of the games provided by the subscription Amazon Prime.

Note that games purchased through Luna are also downloadable, as they can be played offline on PC.

Ubisoft also explained that games purchased on Luna will also be playable via other cloud gaming services, such as GeForce Nowalthough not all games support cross-progression.

It should be noted that Amazon Luna is not yet available in Italy.