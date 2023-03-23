Amazon Moon begins to expandfor the first time since its official launch, and also reaches some countries ofEuropeeven if the question does not yet concern Italy.

Amazon’s game streaming service was so far limited to the North American market, but starting today it will begin to be used in other countries as well, in this case in Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For the first time, Amazon Luna leaves the USA and also arrives in Europe, even if in a still very limited way and without affecting theItaly. If nothing else, this means that the company is still believing in its cloud gaming service, despite having remained somewhat in the shadows since its launch a year ago in March 2022.

Amazon Luna functions as a base with several possibilities of subscription: Amazon Prime users can access it freely but counting on a limited catalogue. This is periodically expanded with new games, but for more chances you can subscribe to various “channels”.

Among these we find, for example, Luna+ which adds various titles such as Control, Street Fighter II and Tetris Effect. Or there is the Ubisoft+ channel within Amazon Luna, which allows you to access Ubisoft’s specific subscription catalog with its available titles.

We are therefore waiting for any other news regarding Amazon Luna and possible expansions on the European market.