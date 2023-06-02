Amazon Luna closes on PC and Mac: L’app of the streaming platform can no longer be downloaded by users (while continuing to function where it has already been installed) and consequently support will end on these platforms.

As you may remember, Amazon Luna arrived in Europe last March, although not in Italy, but many insiders see in these latest developments some very bad signs for the game streaming service of the American giant, which seems to have generated large losses until now.

With the removal of PCs and Macs, Amazon Luna and its catalog of titles can continue to be used on Fire TV devices, Fire Tablets, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads, Android terminals and certain models of Samsung smart TVs.

Included in the Amazon Prime subscription, the Luna service can also be purchased separately for $9.99 a month, while the games can be purchased through the Luna+, Ubisoft and Jackbox Games stores.