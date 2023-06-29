Through an Amazon Lightning Deal you can buy a retroid Pocket 3 Plus Retro. The reported discount compared to the previous price is €45.20, or 18%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price without the Lightning offer, which will last until 20:00 on 29 July 2023, it is €257.95. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is shipped from Amazon.

retroid Pocket 3 Plus Retro is an Android 11-based console with a 4.7-inch (16:9) touchscreen, 750×1334 at 60fps. It has a 4,500mAh battery and promises six hours of use. The dimensions are 21.1 x 11.1 x 5.2 cm (similar to a Nintendo Switch Lite). With this platform you can simulate games of various generations, such as Dreamcast, PSP, many Gamecube games and even some minor PS2 games.