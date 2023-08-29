Today Amazon offers various ways to pay in terms of banks, since you can basically use the debit option and of course, credit is the most used by users or even go to pay in cash at stores oxxo. However, there are also people who often use grocery vouchers, and just recently a new affiliate with this online store was confirmed.

Specifically, they have collaborated with Sodexo, which will now allow the clients of this company to purchase their products with this card, that means that the employees of this company can carry out the transactions. Of course, it does not apply with some articles, so it will be necessary to check which ones apply.

It’s strange that Amazon have this type of deal, since paying is very simple today, they have even removed their affiliations with other companies such as edenredbut it seems that they want to make a solid alliance with Sodexo. To this is added, that they have not yet implemented the payment option with PayPalsomething people have asked for for years.

Via: Amazon

Editor’s note: The only thing I want is for them to implement PayPal, so that I don’t have to keep entering numbers with the card, be it debit or credit.