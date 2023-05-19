Mortal Kombat 1 is finally official after several weeks of teases, but a few mysteries remain. And it looks like Amazon might have inadvertently solved one of those ahead of schedule by leaking the characters included in its Kombat Pack DLC.

Mortal Kombat 1 – which, as rumored, will be a reboot of sorts, set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang – is set to release on 19th September, and it’ll be accompanied by a Kombat Pack providing early access to six additional playable characters, five assist characters known as Kameo Fighters.

At the time of Mortal Kombat 1’s announcement, publisher Warner Bros. confirmed the Kombat Pack would be included in Mortal Kombat 1’s Premium and Kollector’s Editions, but it didn’t bother telling prospective purchasers what additional characters they’d get in return for their cash .

Mortal Kombat 1 reveal trailer.

Amazon Italy has now inadvertently come to the rescue, though, leaking the Kombat Pack’s contents in a product listingsince tweaked to remove the offending details.

According to Amazon, Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Takeda, Peacemaker, and Homelander will all be added as playable character through the Kombat Pack – tallying with a recent report claiming the latter two characters would feature in a “character pass”. Additionally, it says Johnny Cage, Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado, Ferra will feature as Kameo characters, with Cage coming at launch with a Jean Claude Van Damme skin.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store when it arrives on September 19th.