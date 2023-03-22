Amazon it is undoubtedly the e-commerce par excellence, famous all over the world and able to offer users an almost impeccable and certainly very convincing service, to which very few criticisms can be addressed. Today, however, we want to bring you some bad news due as always to the crisis in the sector: layoffs do not stop and many other employees they will be left at home!

Amazon lays off 9,000 more employees!

The crisis afflicting the technology sector continues to make itself felt and the recovery still seems far away. Precisely for this reason there are many companies that continue to lay off their employees in order to cut costs, just like we had you for example reported here. And Amazon is no less.

As you may recall, in January 2023 the company had already laid off 18,000 employees, an already very large figure which, however, will now continue to increase: the company has in fact announced the layoffs of other 9 thousand workers!

The total thus reaches 27,000 people who will find themselves at home looking for a new job. Certainly very sad news, but Amazon justifies how “a difficult solution, but the best for the company in the long run”, with the purpose of “make the company leaner in terms of costs and personnel, able to respond quickly to market changes in a period that is still so uncertain”.

We obviously wish all the redundant workers the best, and we sincerely hope that this crisis will soon give us a break to avoid other situations like this!