Amazon is one of the richest and most important companies in the world, Nowadays it is practically impossible to find someone who does not know what the company we are talking about is. After all, we all open parcels that we order from the most used e-store ever. Despite this, the crisis is felt and new cuts were announced today!

Amazon lays off 100 more employees!

Unfortunately, the cuts in the company’s personnel continue. Amazon decided to go to downsize staff of its gaming divisions. Specifically we are talking about: Prime Gaming, Game Growth and Amazon Games. The news is official and the reasons are actually very simple.

The company would like to reinvest the revenues of those divisions. After all, we want to remind you that at the moment the only title released is the much talked about New World dating back to 2021. Despite the cuts, however, the company was keen to clarify its willingness to continue to invest and improve in the world of gaming. In short, we’ll see. One thing is certain, the 100 people who find themselves without a job will not be very happy with this sad decision. We will obviously keep you informed and only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article!