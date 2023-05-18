Amazon unveiled two new home products from the Echo line starting with the Echo Pop, with a hemispherical design and new color options, lavender and teal, for $54.99. Echo Pop features a custom-designed front-firing speaker to deliver full sound, ideal for bedrooms, apartments, or any small space in the home. The new Echo Show 5 (it’s the third generation) combines an Alexa speaker with a compact screen (5 inches) to be able to watch the news, control the Ring camera, view shopping lists or make video calls with friends and family. The new Echo Show 5 costs 109 euros and is 20% faster than the previous generation. It features a new speaker system that doubles the bass and delivers clearer sound for listening to music, Audible and video content, and podcasts. Comes with a redesigned microphone set.

Echo Show 5 and Echo Pop both support Matter, making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home devices from different brands. Amazon announced the Matter update for Alexa in early May this year. “Customers around the world love Alexa, and consider the voice assistant a personal and reliable artificial intelligence. Sales of Alexa-enabled devices exceeded half a billion and Alexa usage increased 35% last year,” said Eric Saarnio, vice president of Amazon Devices International. “These new devices offer customers more options and greater usability at an incredible value. And like every Echo we’ve sold, these devices will continue to get better as we add generative AI-powered Alexa experiences throughout the year.”