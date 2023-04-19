Ring, an Amazon company, today announced Ring Intercom, a do-it-yourself addition to compatible intercoms. With Ring Intercom, which improves the functionality of the intercoms and is connected to Wi-Fi, condominiums can talk to anyone ringing the intercom and open the door of the building, even when they are not at home. Thanks to the Ring Intercom device, customers are in control thanks to the Ring app, through which they can open the door contactless for themselves and trusted people and always have an overview when someone rings the intercom or an authorized user enters the building, even when they are away from home. Until April 27, Ring Intercom is available on Ring.com and Amazon.it at an introductory price of 49.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros.

“We are constantly innovating based on the feedback we receive and one of the most frequent requests from European customers is for simple and affordable security solutions for apartment dwellers,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor of Ring. “We’ve reinvented home security, with products like Ring Alarm and Indoor Cam that are easy to install and require no structural modifications. Now Ring Intercom is the natural continuation of the company’s mission to make neighborhoods safer for everyone, regardless of home type.”