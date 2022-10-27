Amazon has announced that the third generation Fire TV Cube is available for 159.99 euros. The new generation of streaming media player is 20% more powerful than the previous one thanks to the new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor with which you can quickly launch and navigate between apps. With the new Fire TV Cube it is possible to control the TV by voice, for example by saying “Alexa, turn on the TV”, or “Alexa, open Prime Video” to watch your favorite channels, access the Apps, or raise and lower the volume. The Fire TV Cube is the only Fire TV streaming media player with a built-in HDMI input so you can connect a compatible cable box and control your TV with Alexa or the Fire TV’s Alexa voice remote. In addition, the game console can also be connected. Fire TV Cube is the first streaming media player with Wi-Fi 6E support with tri-band technology that offers faster speeds, lower latency, and higher bandwidth. The Fire TV Cube also has an additional USB port that allows you to connect compatible webcams for video calling via Alexa Communications.