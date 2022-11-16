Amazon headquarters in Seattle. David Ryder (AFP)

Thousands of Amazon workers have already started receiving their layoff letters. A manager of the company based in Seattle (Washington) has confirmed in a public message addressed to employees that the downsizing has begun. The company has not reported the number of people affected, but The New York Times It put them at 10,000, making it the largest layoff in absolute numbers by the company and one of the largest of any Big Tech, behind only the 11,000 layoffs just announced by Meta.

The person in charge of transmitting the message has been Dave Limp, senior vice president of Devices and Services, the division where the cuts are concentrated.

Limp mentions the “unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment” and the need to “prioritize” projects. “After an extensive series of reviews, we have recently decided to consolidate some equipment and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some functions will no longer be necessary. It pains me to have to deliver this news, as we know that as a result of it we will lose talented amazonian of the Devices and Services division. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built and to see even a valued team member leave is not a result any of us want.” says the executive of the company Founded by Jeff Bezos.

Limp adds that notifications to employees began this Monday. Some of them will try to relocate. “In cases where employees cannot find a new position within the company, we will support the transition with a package that includes severance pay, transition benefits and external job search support,” says Limp.

Despite the downsizing, the executive says that “the Devices and Services division continues to be an important area of ​​investment for Amazon.” “We will continue to invent on behalf of our customers. Having been through times like this in the past, I know that when there’s a tough economy, customers tend to gravitate towards companies and products that they believe have the best customer experience and take the best care of them. Historically, Amazon has done a good job in this regard, ”he concludes.

Wave of cuts in technology companies

More than 60,000 tech company workers have been laid off in the United States so far this year. Meta (Facebook) announced 11,000 layoffs last week. Twitter laid off the previous one practically half of its staff of about 7,500 workers. The Snap social network announced in August the dismissal of 20% of its payroll, more than 1,000 workers, after a slowdown in its growth and multimillion-dollar losses. Peloton joined in October with more than 4,000 employees and Netflix with about 500.

A few weeks ago, Lyft, a rival to Uber, announced the departure of almost 700 employees, 13% of its workforce, in an effort to reduce its costs. The Stripe e-commerce payment platform has also anticipated to its workers that it will cut its workforce by around 1,000 people, 14% of the total. Microsoft and Intel are cutting hundreds of workers. Apple and Alphabet (Google) are also trying to contain their personnel costs with different measures.