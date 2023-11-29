Amazon recently launched a new AI-powered tool, called Amazon Q, that’s set to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their data. This innovation, announced by AWS CEO Adam Selipsky during a keynote at AWS re:Invent, works as an AI assistant that allows users to ask specific questions about their businesses using company data. With Amazon Q, employees can easily get information on things as varied as company guidelines on using the logo or understanding another engineer’s code for maintaining an application. This tool eliminates the need to search through numerous documents, making access to information more efficient and direct.

Access to Amazon Q is possible through the AWS Management Console, individual company documentation pages, development environments such as Slack, and other third-party applications. Selipsky stressed that the questions asked on Amazon Q will not be used to train basic AI models. Amazon Q is compatible with all models on Amazon Bedrock, the AWS repository for AI models, which includes models like Meta’s Llama 2 and Anthropic’s Claude 2. Companies can choose the model that best suits their needs, connect to the Bedrock API for that model, learn its data, policies, and workflows, and then deploy Amazon Q.

The system has been trained using 17 years of AWS knowledge and can be used to ask specific questions about using AWS, suggesting the best AWS services for a project. Currently, Amazon Q is only available to Amazon Connect users, but in the future it will also be available for other services such as Amazon Supply Chain and Amazon QuickSight. Dilip Kumar, vice president of AWS Applications, explained that each instance of Amazon Q on AWS services will have different characteristics. For example, on Amazon Connect, Q is implemented in real time and listens to customer calls for information such as account details, providing relevant responses to contact center agents.

Amazon Q in Connect pricing starts at $40 per agent per month, with a free trial until March 1, 2024, according to the AWS Connect website. Selipsky also highlighted that Amazon Q recognizes security parameters set by customers, ensuring that employees without access to certain information cannot use the query system to access unauthorized data. Similar products have been developed by other companies, such as Microsoft’s Copilot for Windows users, Dropbox’s Dash for searching stored documents, and an AI-powered note search feature announced by Notion. In addition to the launch of Amazon Q, Selipsky announced that AWS will give Bedrock users the ability to set limits on the models used to build AI-powered applications, ensuring that these applications and the models used comply with data privacy standards and l responsible artificial intelligence.