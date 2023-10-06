NY.- In the space race between two companies started by Jeff Bezos, it appears that his online sales company, Amazon, will launch his rocket company, Blue Origin, into orbit.

Two Amazon prototype satellites were launched from the top of an Atlas V rocket at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday.

They are part of Project Kuiper, a communications constellation that will eventually consist of more than 3,200 satellites. It will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink and other space-based internet services.

The rocket took off at 2:06 pm Eastern Time. The top of the rocket then separated after several minutes of flight, carrying the satellites into orbit.

In a news release, United Launch Alliance, the company that sent the Atlas V rocket into space, said the launch was successful, saying the rocket carried two satellites into orbit at 311 miles above sea level.

As of Friday afternoon, Amazon did not provide an update on the status of its satellites.

Following the deployment of solar panels and testing of spacecraft systems, the satellites will provide internet connections from space to the company’s flat, square antennas for users on the ground.

“This is the first time Amazon has put satellites in space and we are learning an incredible amount of things regardless of how the mission turns out,” said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, in a statement from the company. before meal time.

Amazon is building satellites and another Bezos company makes rockets, why are neither flying over the other?

That’s because Blue Origin has yet to launch anything into orbit.