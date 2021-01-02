Amazon has launched its first television series in India under its in-house company AmazonBasics brand, which is equipped with the best features. AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD TV has been launched in India with two models. The 50-inch model of this Amazon TV is priced at Rs 29,999. The 55-inch TV is priced at Rs 34,999. AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TV has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos with 4K HDR LED display panel for HDR and audio. Let us tell you about the features of this TV:

This TV of Amazon is competing with these companies

AmazonBasics TV will compete in India with products from the entry-level 4K smart TV segment from other companies such as Xiaomi, Hisense, Vu and TCL. Both of these televisions can be purchased from the website of Amazon India.

AmazonBasics TV Features

>> Both TVs of Amazon Basic come with Ultra-HD (3840 × 2160-pixel) LED screen. Up to HDR TV is available in Dolby Vision format. Along with this, Dolby Atmos is also supported in TV. The TV has a 20W speaker output.

>> This television range comes with a quad core Amlogic processor, 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports. In both TVs, the company has given a display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

>> Both these products work on Fire TV OS. This is the same operating system, which is seen in the Fire TV Stick range.

>> Both these TVs are with Alexa voice assistance support. Along with this, you can enjoy entertainment in both these TVs by downloading other apps including Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and YouTube. This TV is special for the rest of the Amazon Prime video.