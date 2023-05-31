Amazon has announced that the new Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 devices are available in Italy on Amazon.it for 54.99 euros and 109.99 euros. Echo Pop and Echo Show 5 both support Matter, making it easy to connect and control compatible smart home devices from different brands. Echo Pop features a custom-designed front-firing speaker to deliver sound that’s ideal for bedrooms, apartments, or any small space in the home. Just ask Alexa to read audiobooks, play podcasts, add items to your shopping list, or control compatible lights and smart plugs. Echo Pop is available in Lavender, Petrol Green, Anthracite and Ice White colors at the price of 54.99 euros. Cases for Echo Pop, sold separately, add even more color options: blue, red, orange, gray, lilac, purple and fluorescent (glows in the dark), and are priced at $22.99. Furthermore, to free up space on the shelves of the house, it is possible to fix Echo Pop to the wall with the new shelf support, which can be purchased separately for 22.99 euros. The new Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) features a compact screen so you can watch the news, control your Ring Camera, view shopping lists, or make video calls with friends and family. The new device is 20% faster than the previous generation and features a new speaker system, which doubles the bass and delivers even clearer sound. Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) is available in Anthracite, White and Blue colors at a price of 109.99 euros on Amazon.it. The adjustable stand for Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) with USB-C charging port is available at a price of 32.99 euros.