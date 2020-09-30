Amazon He has done it again. The commercial giant surprises, again, with a system that allows credit card users to pay with the palm of their hand and also Access stadiums or workplaces without having to present physical credentials.

This has been announced by the company who has presented his new work, ‘Amazon One’, how “a fast, convenient and contactless way for people to use the palm of their hand to carry out daily activities like paying in a store, presenting a customer card, entering a place like a gym or going to work more easily ”.

To do this, establishments must have the ‘Amazon One’ machine and users must only place your open hand on the device to make your purchases or access the facilities in which they are registered.

Security

This is a very good initiative in these times of pandemic, since we would not have contact with any machine due to its scanning system. Further, offers great safety for the user as “The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom hardware and algorithms to create a person’s unique palm signature.”

In addition, the American company has explained that “Biometric data would be protected by multiple security controls and that the images of the palm of the hand are never stored on the Amazon One deviceInstead, they are sent to a highly secure area that we build in the cloud. “

The vice president of Amazon, Dilip kumar, has insisted on that security and confidence that the new Amazon service will provide: “No two palms are the same, so we analyze all these aspects with our technology and select the most distinctive identifiers on your palm to create your signature.”