The Black Friday 2023 by Amazon Italy it finally started and, at midnight, many very interesting offers were immediately activated. Let’s immediately see, among the many discounts available, which are the most interesting promotions starting from Amazon Kindle. The reported discount is between 15 and 20% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discounts in question are €15 for the basic model, €30 for the Paperwhite version (both 16 and 32GB) and €75 for the Scribe version. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The basic model The Kindle already has, among many features, a 300 ppi resolution, an anti-glare screen and a long-lasting battery. Moving on to Paperwhite, comes the 6.8-inch screen, thin edges and greater speed. However, if you are looking for the best, Kindle Scribe not only will it allow you to use its 10.2-inch screen at 300 ppi, but it will also have functions for writing like a digital notebook.