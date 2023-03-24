Amazon has made available a new promotion dedicated to Kindle Unlimited. His ebook service is available for free until March 29, 2023 and allows you to get two months at no cost. You can find the promotion at this address.

According to official indications from Amazon, customers currently subscribed to Kindle Unlimited with a 30-day free use period or with a full subscription cannot take advantage of the promotional offer. Customers who have received a Kindle Unlimited promotional offer or 30-day free use period in the thirty-six months prior to the start of the promotional offer may not be eligible for all promotional offers related to that service. It is obviously possible to cancel the subscription at any time: after two months the price will return to €9.99 as usual.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited gives access to over 1 million titles, including novels, visual novels, comic books, manuals and more. You can use it from any device through the Kindle app: you can use your computer, smartphone, tablet and of course Kindle eBook readers. You can find recently published novels but also great classics such as Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring or the Harry Potter saga.