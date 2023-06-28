The promotion of Amazon Italy for i three months of Kindle Unlimited free for eligible Prime members it is still available. As we had already reported, the offer will be valid until July 12, 2023. If you are not a subscriber, you have access to an exclusive two-month promotion for the price of €0.99. You can find the promotion at this address.

The offer is valid only for the “eligible” Prime customers: you can take advantage of the 30 free days of Prime and then sign up for Kindle Unlimited. You don’t need to be signed up right now, and you don’t even need to have recently taken advantage of the free 30-day trial. We remind you that you can cancel your subscription at any time (books already borrowed will remain available until the three months are up). The price at the time of renewal will be €9.99, which is the standard one.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited gives access to over 1 million titles, including novels, visual novels, comic books, manuals and more. You can use it from any device through the Kindle app: you can use your computer, smartphone, tablet and of course Kindle eBook readers. You can find recently published novels but also great classics such as Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring or the Harry Potter saga.