Amazon Kindle Unlimited is on sale at €0.99 today only: the promotion is about to expire so you better take advantage of it in time. Here is the link for the special discount.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited it's still on promotion today at the special price of €0.99 for three monthsinstead of €29.97. You can find the offer at this address.
There promotion It is obviously not valid for everyone. Those who are currently subscribed, whether through the trial version or with a regular monthly subscription, cannot take advantage of it. Additionally, anyone who has used an Amazon Kindle Unlimited promotion or trial within the last thirty-six months will not be able to activate this discount.
The best solution to understand if you are eligible for the promotion is reach the page and see if the discount appears. Remember that you only have time today, so if you are interested, don't waste the opportunity.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited, what benefits does it include
Amazon Kindle Unlimited allows you to access a large catalog of written products usable without limits as long as you are a subscriber. Not only are there novels, essays and information books, but also magazines (such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, La cucina italiana…) which can be read via a Kindle eBook reader, from the dedicated mobile app or directly via computer.
The subscription renews monthly but you can cancel it at any time and use it for the remaining days.
