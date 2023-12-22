Amazon Kindle Unlimited it's still on promotion today at the special price of €0.99 for three monthsinstead of €29.97. You can find the offer at this address.

There promotion It is obviously not valid for everyone. Those who are currently subscribed, whether through the trial version or with a regular monthly subscription, cannot take advantage of it. Additionally, anyone who has used an Amazon Kindle Unlimited promotion or trial within the last thirty-six months will not be able to activate this discount.

The best solution to understand if you are eligible for the promotion is reach the page and see if the discount appears. Remember that you only have time today, so if you are interested, don't waste the opportunity.