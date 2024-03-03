At the beginning of March 2024, it is still available on Amazon Italy Kindle Unlimited promotion: as we had already reported to you, it is one 100% discount for a two-month package of the service. In short, by claiming the free promotion you can use Kindle Unlimited for 60 days without spending a single penny. The regular price would be €19.98. You can find the promotion here.

But you need to know that not everyone can take advantage of the promotion of Amazon Kindle Unlimited. If you are already using the free version of the service or are a subscriber, the promotion will not appear. If you have taken advantage of a Kindle Unlimited promotion in the last 36 months, you may not be eligible for the promotion. In the latter case, there is still the possibility of exploiting it at times, so reach out to the link above to check it and remove your doubts.

If you see a box that says “2 months (Promotion)” and the price €0.00 in red, you will know that you can take advantage of it. As always, the service will renew automatically, but you can easily disable the renewal by unsubscribing: the books you have added to the library will still remain at your disposal until the end of the free period even if you unsubscribe.