There Amazon Kindle Unlimited promotion continues to be available through Amazon Italy. The subscription service is available in a 2-month package completely free of charge. In other words you have one 100% discount for 60 days of useprovided you meet certain requirements. You can find the offer here.
If you want to exploit the Amazon Kindle Unlimited offer You must not be a subscriber and not be using the free trial. Additionally, if you have used an Amazon Kindle Unlimited promotion in the last 36 months, you may not be able to claim today's promotion.
Access the link and check if the offer appears. The Automatic Renewal is active, so if you don't want to use the subscription beyond the 60 free days, remember to cancel your subscription before the promotion expires.
Kindle Unlimited
Amazon Kindle Unlimited allows you to use text-based content such as novels, essays and magazines. You can also use them from different types of devices.
The service is in fact available via Kindle – i.e. the Amazon eBook reader – but also through the free app that you can download on both smartphones, tablets and computers.
