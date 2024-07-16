Now that we are in the heart of Prime Day, via Amazon Italy There is currently a special promotion available for Amazon Kindle Unlimited. The service is currently accessible as a 60-day free trial. This is an extension of the normal 30-day free trial. You can find the offer at this address.
We remind you that if you have already used a Kindle Unlimited Free Trialyou probably won’t be able to use this one. Sometimes Amazon does grant access, though, so the best thing to do is go to the link provided and see if the promotion appears.
The regular cost of the service would be €9.99, so it is a saving of €19.98.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Amazon Kindle Unlimited is a service that gives access to a catalog of books, essays and magazines. We are talking only about text content, so if you are looking for audiobooks you should use Amazon Audible, which is also on sale.
Kindle Unlimited can be used via the Kindle application on PC and mobile (smartphone or tablet), or obviously directly through the Kindle e-book reader. There are no advertisements in use (the Kindle reader may have its own advertisements, remember) and there are no limits of use: as long as you are subscribed, you can access the service without limitations.
