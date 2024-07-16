Now that we are in the heart of Prime Day, via Amazon Italy There is currently a special promotion available for Amazon Kindle Unlimited. The service is currently accessible as a 60-day free trial. This is an extension of the normal 30-day free trial. You can find the offer at this address.

We remind you that if you have already used a Kindle Unlimited Free Trialyou probably won’t be able to use this one. Sometimes Amazon does grant access, though, so the best thing to do is go to the link provided and see if the promotion appears.

The regular cost of the service would be €9.99, so it is a saving of €19.98.