The Amazon Kids service, free and available on all compatible Echo devices, aims to create an environment for children aged 3 to 12 to learn and play with Alexa. In addition to the features already available for Amazon Kids profiles, it is now also possible to set Routines, real shortcuts that save time by grouping a series of actions, so you don’t have to ask for them individually. Parents can thus create the Routines that best suit their children’s needs. To create the child profile, the Alexa app is required: click on ‘Settings’, then ‘Your profile and your family’. Select ‘Add another person’, enter the child’s name and press enter.

Then select ‘Child’ and enter their date of birth. Select ‘Add’. After creating the profile, parental permission is required: on the ‘Your profile and your family’ screen, select the child profile you just created, on the ‘Complete these steps […]’, select ‘Next’. On the ‘Parental Authorization’ screen, select ‘Ok’ and follow the prompts to provide consent. Once you’ve completed these simple steps, you’re ready to go. Just say, “Alexa, open Amazon Kids.” To use Routines, open the Alexa App, click More, select Routines and tap the (+) icon. After entering the settings, click on ‘Activate’: the Routine is immediately ready for use. Starting with good morning, parents can ask Alexa to wake up their children every morning with a nursery rhyme or with the initials of their favorite cartoon. Dedicated playlists such as Disney Hits and Cartoon Themes are available on Amazon Music. Furthermore, after setting up a specific Routine, just say “Alexa, good night!” to listen to a story before falling asleep.